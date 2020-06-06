1226 Portesuello Ave

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED & AVAILABLE JULY - OCTOBER 2020! - Looking for a Summer getaway? We've got you covered! Welcome to our ''Summer Escape'', a super cool and relaxing retreat in the Bel Air Knolls neighborhood of Beautiful Santa Barbara! With a simple and clean layout to enjoy the amazing Santa Barbara weather, this Three Bedroom / Two Bathroom home offers just the right amount of space. This peaceful, warm, light filled property sits on a 1/2 acre conveniently located minutes from Hendry's Beach and the Boathouse Restaurant. We love the location, which is central to Downtown Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito. Enjoy a private Backyard with an open Patio and Gardens! This is a great option for those looking for an extended stay in Santa Barbara.