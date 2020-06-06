All apartments in Santa Barbara
1226 Portesuello Ave

1226 Portesuello Avenue · (805) 705-0935
Location

1226 Portesuello Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Bel Air

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED & AVAILABLE JULY - OCTOBER 2020! - Looking for a Summer getaway? We've got you covered! Welcome to our ''Summer Escape'', a super cool and relaxing retreat in the Bel Air Knolls neighborhood of Beautiful Santa Barbara! With a simple and clean layout to enjoy the amazing Santa Barbara weather, this Three Bedroom / Two Bathroom home offers just the right amount of space. This peaceful, warm, light filled property sits on a 1/2 acre conveniently located minutes from Hendry's Beach and the Boathouse Restaurant. We love the location, which is central to Downtown Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito. Enjoy a private Backyard with an open Patio and Gardens! This is a great option for those looking for an extended stay in Santa Barbara.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Portesuello Ave have any available units?
1226 Portesuello Ave has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1226 Portesuello Ave have?
Some of 1226 Portesuello Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Portesuello Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Portesuello Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Portesuello Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Portesuello Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 1226 Portesuello Ave offer parking?
No, 1226 Portesuello Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1226 Portesuello Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 Portesuello Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Portesuello Ave have a pool?
No, 1226 Portesuello Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Portesuello Ave have accessible units?
No, 1226 Portesuello Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Portesuello Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Portesuello Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Portesuello Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 Portesuello Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
