0 Mission Ridge Rd.

This Santa Barbara guest house or ''Casita'' is located on one of the Riviera's most private and beautiful estates directly across the street from the El Encanto Hotel. It sits on the lower portion of the 3 acre parcel and is separate from the main house. The Casita consists of the spacious first floor with large bedroom, full bathroom (tub-shower), kitchen with oven, hallway and large covered outdoor patio with lounge furniture, bbq grill and seating area. The 2nd floor consists of a half bath, large living room/office and beautiful ocean view balcony with seating. The private parking spot is located right next to the back door of the casita allowing visitors to drive right up to the house with ease. Very close to town yet in your own Paradise available July 1st 2020 month-to-month.