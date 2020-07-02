All apartments in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, CA
0 Mission Ridge Rd.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

0 Mission Ridge Rd.

0 Mission Ridge Road · (805) 637-8061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

0 Mission Ridge Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Riviera

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
This Santa Barbara guest house or ''Casita'' is located on one of the Riviera's most private and beautiful estates directly across the street from the El Encanto Hotel. It sits on the lower portion of the 3 acre parcel and is separate from the main house. The Casita consists of the spacious first floor with large bedroom, full bathroom (tub-shower), kitchen with oven, hallway and large covered outdoor patio with lounge furniture, bbq grill and seating area. The 2nd floor consists of a half bath, large living room/office and beautiful ocean view balcony with seating. The private parking spot is located right next to the back door of the casita allowing visitors to drive right up to the house with ease. Very close to town yet in your own Paradise available July 1st 2020 month-to-month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 0 Mission Ridge Rd. have any available units?
0 Mission Ridge Rd. has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 0 Mission Ridge Rd. have?
Some of 0 Mission Ridge Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 0 Mission Ridge Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
0 Mission Ridge Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 0 Mission Ridge Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 0 Mission Ridge Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 0 Mission Ridge Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 0 Mission Ridge Rd. offers parking.
Does 0 Mission Ridge Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 0 Mission Ridge Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 0 Mission Ridge Rd. have a pool?
No, 0 Mission Ridge Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 0 Mission Ridge Rd. have accessible units?
No, 0 Mission Ridge Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 0 Mission Ridge Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 0 Mission Ridge Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 0 Mission Ridge Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 0 Mission Ridge Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
