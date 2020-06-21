Amenities

5356 Fioli Loop Available 07/08/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, huge office-bonus room, 2-car garage, 2050 square feet, formal living room with gas fireplace, dining area, beautiful tiled floors, and inside laundry room (includes washer & dryer). The lavish kitchen boasts granite-slab countertops, Center Island, all stainless steel appliances including gas range cooktop, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The master suite has a ceiling fan, crown moldings, and private bath with double sinks, separate stall shower, and relaxing oval tub. The office-bonus room is located on the 3rd floor and is perfect for a home office or game room. Other fine amenities include recessed lighting, custom window coverings, dual-pane windows, central air conditioning, ceiling fans in every bedroom, and much more! The exterior is professionally landscaped, plus rent includes a gardener. The community facilities are superb and include a large swimming pool & spa. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, and walking distance to the prestigious Dougherty Valley High School. Enjoy fantastic schools, located in the highly rated San Ramon Valley School District. Sorry, no pets.



For more information, please contact Brenda Welti (BRE License #01836459) at 925-452-7320, or drive by the property at: 5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA. Note: Please do not disturb the resident!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4207228)