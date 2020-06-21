All apartments in San Ramon
5356 Fioli Loop

Location

5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA 94582
Windemere

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5356 Fioli Loop · Avail. Jul 8

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5356 Fioli Loop Available 07/08/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, huge office-bonus room, 2-car garage, 2050 square feet, formal living room with gas fireplace, dining area, beautiful tiled floors, and inside laundry room (includes washer & dryer). The lavish kitchen boasts granite-slab countertops, Center Island, all stainless steel appliances including gas range cooktop, built-in oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The master suite has a ceiling fan, crown moldings, and private bath with double sinks, separate stall shower, and relaxing oval tub. The office-bonus room is located on the 3rd floor and is perfect for a home office or game room. Other fine amenities include recessed lighting, custom window coverings, dual-pane windows, central air conditioning, ceiling fans in every bedroom, and much more! The exterior is professionally landscaped, plus rent includes a gardener. The community facilities are superb and include a large swimming pool & spa. Conveniently close to shopping, restaurants, and walking distance to the prestigious Dougherty Valley High School. Enjoy fantastic schools, located in the highly rated San Ramon Valley School District. Sorry, no pets.

For more information, please contact Brenda Welti (BRE License #01836459) at 925-452-7320, or drive by the property at: 5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA. Note: Please do not disturb the resident!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4207228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5356 Fioli Loop have any available units?
5356 Fioli Loop has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 5356 Fioli Loop have?
Some of 5356 Fioli Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5356 Fioli Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5356 Fioli Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5356 Fioli Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5356 Fioli Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Ramon.
Does 5356 Fioli Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5356 Fioli Loop does offer parking.
Does 5356 Fioli Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5356 Fioli Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5356 Fioli Loop have a pool?
Yes, 5356 Fioli Loop has a pool.
Does 5356 Fioli Loop have accessible units?
No, 5356 Fioli Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5356 Fioli Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5356 Fioli Loop has units with dishwashers.
