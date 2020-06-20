All apartments in San Leandro
Find more places like 709 Buriat St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Leandro, CA
/
709 Buriat St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

709 Buriat St

709 Buriat Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Leandro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

709 Buriat Street, San Leandro, CA 94577
Cherrywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Bright and lovely 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home in San Leandro with tiled and hardwood floors on the main level, carpeted floors on the second level, and huge windows for natural light. Open floor plan concept living room has a fireplace, gas heating, and spacious kitchen has fine cabinetry with lots of ample storage, a kitchen island with bar stools, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen bay window has space for a mini herb garden. For your laundry needs, this home comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. The bathrooms have a bathtub, vanity cabinets, shower/tub combo and shower stalls each enclosed in metal-framed sliding glass panels. It also has an attached garage for one car, and lots of storage space. Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and cable. Landscaping and HOA fees already included in your rent.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearest Parks: Siempre Verde Park, Sobrante Park, and Thrasher Park

Nearest Bus Lines:
45 Eastmont T. C./Foothill Sq. 0.2 miles
801 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/FREMONT BART 0.4 miles
1 San Leandro Bart- Dtn. Oakland 0.4 miles
75 Bayfair Bart-Washington Manor-S. L. Bart 0.5 miles

Nearest Rail Lines:
Warm Springs/South Fremont - Daly City Daly City 0.6 miles
Dublin/Pleasanton - Daly City Daly City 0.6 miles
Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond 0.6 miles

(RLNE5789286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Buriat St have any available units?
709 Buriat St has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 709 Buriat St have?
Some of 709 Buriat St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Buriat St currently offering any rent specials?
709 Buriat St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Buriat St pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Buriat St is pet friendly.
Does 709 Buriat St offer parking?
Yes, 709 Buriat St does offer parking.
Does 709 Buriat St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 Buriat St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Buriat St have a pool?
No, 709 Buriat St does not have a pool.
Does 709 Buriat St have accessible units?
No, 709 Buriat St does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Buriat St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Buriat St has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Buriat St have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Buriat St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 709 Buriat St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St
San Leandro, CA 94578
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94577
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd
San Leandro, CA 94578
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr
San Leandro, CA 94577
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave
San Leandro, CA 94578
Linvale Townhomes
53 Haas Ave
San Leandro, CA 94577

Similar Pages

San Leandro 1 BedroomsSan Leandro 2 Bedrooms
San Leandro Apartments with BalconySan Leandro Apartments with Parking
San Leandro Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA
Vallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San Leandro
Halcyon Foothill

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity