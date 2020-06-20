709 Buriat St

Amenities

Bright and lovely 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home in San Leandro with tiled and hardwood floors on the main level, carpeted floors on the second level, and huge windows for natural light. Open floor plan concept living room has a fireplace, gas heating, and spacious kitchen has fine cabinetry with lots of ample storage, a kitchen island with bar stools, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen bay window has space for a mini herb garden. For your laundry needs, this home comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. The bathrooms have a bathtub, vanity cabinets, shower/tub combo and shower stalls each enclosed in metal-framed sliding glass panels. It also has an attached garage for one car, and lots of storage space. Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and cable. Landscaping and HOA fees already included in your rent.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearest Parks: Siempre Verde Park, Sobrante Park, and Thrasher Park



Nearest Bus Lines:

45 Eastmont T. C./Foothill Sq. 0.2 miles

801 OWL-DTN.OAKLAND/FREMONT BART 0.4 miles

1 San Leandro Bart- Dtn. Oakland 0.4 miles

75 Bayfair Bart-Washington Manor-S. L. Bart 0.5 miles



Nearest Rail Lines:

Warm Springs/South Fremont - Daly City Daly City 0.6 miles

Dublin/Pleasanton - Daly City Daly City 0.6 miles

Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond 0.6 miles



