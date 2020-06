Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

PARTIALLY FURNISHED-Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs. Master suite has two walk-in closets and an oversized tub with his and her sinks. Too many amenities to mention, you have to see it. Lee Robertson 510.938.7011 TEXT MESSAGES ARE NOT ACKNOWLEDGED