1767 Carpentier St Available 07/15/20 Single Family Near San Leandro BART 3 beds/2 baths - $3300/mo, Available July 15th - Fab single family home near BART and downtown San Leandro (E 14th). 2 beds and one bath up, 1 bedroom en-suite bathroom down off the back patio. Garage and all! This one is waiting for you to add your personality to the lovely mint green walls and staircases. Come cook in this light, bright kitchen where you can walk a couple blocks for coffee and dessert.



More photos, video and 3D Tour coming soon.



Home features:

- Two bedrooms upstairs, One bath

- Master en suite downstairs in the back (stairs to entry)

- Updated Kitchen

- Custom Paint

- Hardwood Floors

- New interior painting

- Concrete patio in back

- Washer & Dryer in garage

- 2 car garage and driveway parking.

- Close to BART and E 14th downtown SL, shopping



Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

- Property available to move-in 7/15/20

- Rent $3,300/mo

- Security deposit: $4,000

- Tenants to pay for all utilities

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted inside the premises.

- Sorry, no pets

- Parking: 2 car garage and street



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5909732)