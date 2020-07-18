All apartments in San Leandro
Home
/
San Leandro, CA
/
1767 Carpentier St
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

1767 Carpentier St

1767 Carpentier Street · No Longer Available
Location

1767 Carpentier Street, San Leandro, CA 94577
Downtown San Leandro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1767 Carpentier St Available 07/15/20 Single Family Near San Leandro BART 3 beds/2 baths - $3300/mo, Available July 15th - Fab single family home near BART and downtown San Leandro (E 14th). 2 beds and one bath up, 1 bedroom en-suite bathroom down off the back patio. Garage and all! This one is waiting for you to add your personality to the lovely mint green walls and staircases. Come cook in this light, bright kitchen where you can walk a couple blocks for coffee and dessert.

More photos, video and 3D Tour coming soon.

Home features:
- Two bedrooms upstairs, One bath
- Master en suite downstairs in the back (stairs to entry)
- Updated Kitchen
- Custom Paint
- Hardwood Floors
- New interior painting
- Concrete patio in back
- Washer & Dryer in garage
- 2 car garage and driveway parking.
- Close to BART and E 14th downtown SL, shopping

Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
- Property available to move-in 7/15/20
- Rent $3,300/mo
- Security deposit: $4,000
- Tenants to pay for all utilities
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted inside the premises.
- Sorry, no pets
- Parking: 2 car garage and street

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 Carpentier St have any available units?
1767 Carpentier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Leandro, CA.
What amenities does 1767 Carpentier St have?
Some of 1767 Carpentier St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1767 Carpentier St currently offering any rent specials?
1767 Carpentier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 Carpentier St pet-friendly?
No, 1767 Carpentier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does 1767 Carpentier St offer parking?
Yes, 1767 Carpentier St offers parking.
Does 1767 Carpentier St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1767 Carpentier St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 Carpentier St have a pool?
No, 1767 Carpentier St does not have a pool.
Does 1767 Carpentier St have accessible units?
No, 1767 Carpentier St does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 Carpentier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1767 Carpentier St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1767 Carpentier St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1767 Carpentier St does not have units with air conditioning.
