San Leandro, CA
1710 136th Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:31 AM

1710 136th Avenue

1710 136th Avenue · (510) 523-1166 ext. 166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1710 136th Avenue, San Leandro, CA 94578
Bancroft

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1710 136th Avenue · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1247 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1710 136th Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, updated kitchen with newly updated counter tops and white cabinets, fireplace, luxurious hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Conveniently close to shopping center, school and freeway access. Beautiful front yard and spacious back yard patio.

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
*No Pets*
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE3496795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 136th Avenue have any available units?
1710 136th Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1710 136th Avenue have?
Some of 1710 136th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 136th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1710 136th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 136th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1710 136th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Leandro.
Does 1710 136th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1710 136th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1710 136th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 136th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 136th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1710 136th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1710 136th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1710 136th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 136th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 136th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 136th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 136th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
