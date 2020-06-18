15356 Mendocino Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning home in the peaceful Washington Manor neighborhood of San Leandro. Easy access to 880, 580, and 238 freeway makes this an excellent location for getting to your destination quickly, including BART! Close to excellent schools, parks, and shopping. This 4 Bedroom + Office or 5th bedroom/2 Bath home offers a spacious living area for entertaining, and a gorgeous, updated and never-been-used kitchen with granite countertops, and under-counter lights. With ample cabinet space and new appliances, you have everything you've been looking for in a modern kitchen. Downstairs also features a sizable office (perfect for working from home) that can also be used as a 5th bedroom, if needed. With such large bedrooms, you can essentially have 3 master bedrooms. The attached 1-car garage provides ample space for storage and projects, includes a washer and dryer. Upstairs also features a spacious extra-large bathroom with separate tub, dual sinks, and a stand up shower, as well as a deck space. The backyard features your very own private gated pool, perfect for beating the Summer heat. This home cannot be missed!



Weekly pool chemical service and bi-monthly gardening service included! Tenant is responsible for garbage, gas, and electricity.



3D Walk thru: https://the-mission-photography.seehouseat.com/public/vtour/display/1595327#!/



Rent: $4,400/mo

Security Deposit: $5,600



No Smoking on the premises.



All prospective tenants sign a COVID-19 Advisory form prior to showing, and no more than two (2) members of the same household allowed in the home at one time during initial showing.



Please email John and Jonny King at King Real Estate Services to schedule a showing!