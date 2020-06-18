All apartments in San Leandro
15356 Mendocino Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:23 AM

15356 Mendocino Street

15356 Mendocino Street · (925) 482-6191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15356 Mendocino Street, San Leandro, CA 94579
Washington Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning home in the peaceful Washington Manor neighborhood of San Leandro. Easy access to 880, 580, and 238 freeway makes this an excellent location for getting to your destination quickly, including BART! Close to excellent schools, parks, and shopping. This 4 Bedroom + Office or 5th bedroom/2 Bath home offers a spacious living area for entertaining, and a gorgeous, updated and never-been-used kitchen with granite countertops, and under-counter lights. With ample cabinet space and new appliances, you have everything you've been looking for in a modern kitchen. Downstairs also features a sizable office (perfect for working from home) that can also be used as a 5th bedroom, if needed. With such large bedrooms, you can essentially have 3 master bedrooms. The attached 1-car garage provides ample space for storage and projects, includes a washer and dryer. Upstairs also features a spacious extra-large bathroom with separate tub, dual sinks, and a stand up shower, as well as a deck space. The backyard features your very own private gated pool, perfect for beating the Summer heat. This home cannot be missed!

Weekly pool chemical service and bi-monthly gardening service included! Tenant is responsible for garbage, gas, and electricity.

3D Walk thru: https://the-mission-photography.seehouseat.com/public/vtour/display/1595327#!/

Rent: $4,400/mo
Security Deposit: $5,600

No Smoking on the premises.

All prospective tenants sign a COVID-19 Advisory form prior to showing, and no more than two (2) members of the same household allowed in the home at one time during initial showing.

Please email John and Jonny King at King Real Estate Services to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15356 Mendocino Street have any available units?
15356 Mendocino Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15356 Mendocino Street have?
Some of 15356 Mendocino Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15356 Mendocino Street currently offering any rent specials?
15356 Mendocino Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15356 Mendocino Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15356 Mendocino Street is pet friendly.
Does 15356 Mendocino Street offer parking?
Yes, 15356 Mendocino Street does offer parking.
Does 15356 Mendocino Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15356 Mendocino Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15356 Mendocino Street have a pool?
Yes, 15356 Mendocino Street has a pool.
Does 15356 Mendocino Street have accessible units?
No, 15356 Mendocino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15356 Mendocino Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15356 Mendocino Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15356 Mendocino Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15356 Mendocino Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15356 Mendocino Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

