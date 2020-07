Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub gym on-site laundry carport courtyard

Welcome to Pebble Creek, a cozy apartment community flush with good neighbors and a strong sense of belonging. This niche of Campbell apartment homes offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans, great amenities, and a convenient location. Each apartment includes a contemporary kitchen, unique bathrooms, ceiling fans, air conditioning, and plenty of extra closet and linen space. Private backyards are available in select units as well. For those looking to relax, enjoy a swim in the resort-style pool. Adventurers can travel minutes to historic downtown Campbell and find shopping and entertainment. Fresh air and outdoor activity is also abundant with the nearby Los Gatos parks and Los Gatos Creek Trail.