Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning

Drive by today! - Spacious 2 bedrooms + 2 baths! Bedrooms are located away from each other for privacy. Full paint throughout.

Tons of kitchen cabinet space + a bar for a breakfast delight. Small tile patio right by the living room for family gatherings. Coat closet at the entryway. The master bedroom provides you with a walk-in closet and its very own private bathroom. This beautiful home features central a/c and heat. Attached two-car garage + a covered carport space. Washer and dryer connections inside the garage.

NO PETS



Qualifications:

3 times the rent as monthly gross income

No evictions or money judgment

Monthly expenses not to exceed 45% of monthly income

Minimum FICO/credit score of 650



