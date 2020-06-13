/
accessible apartments
23 Accessible Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA
East San Gabriel
5 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Monrovia
14 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Downtown Pasadena
25 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oak Knoll Apartments offers a unique building design that offers a more open-space environment. Located in the heart of Pasadena, our community features a manicured landscape, private swimming pool, spa, and relaxing barbeque area.
San Marino
5 Units Available
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.
14 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,479
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
559 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,625
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
953 sqft
Madison Court Apartments is located blocks from Old Town Pasadena, where you can enjoy theatres, restaurants and shopping.
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Downtown Los Angeles
270 Units Available
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,340
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,785
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1061 sqft
Park Fifth is a couture high-rise residence offering a truly cosmopolitan experience, accompanied by designer homes, a signature rooftop pool retreat, lavish amenities and tailored services.
Tropico
39 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,909
1314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
City Center
31 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Historic Cultural
72 Units Available
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,900
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Greater Echo Park Elysian
5 Units Available
East View
327 North Boylston Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
728 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1171 sqft
Begin with outstanding views of DTLA. Add exceptional spots to gather. Blend intelligent architecture with great design and clear the way for a remarkable lifestyle. Inspiration leads to destination.
South Whittier
2 Units Available
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Duchess Terrace
7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring.
West Whittier-Los Nietos
1 Unit Available
7825 Duchess Drive
7825 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartment in Whittier, CA. Unit includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, A/C unit, ceiling fan, 1 covered parking space, and shared laundry facility.
Downey
1 Unit Available
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA 90241
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3rd bedroom currently used as den. Central air conditioning, park like grounds immaculately maintained, Rent includes gardening. Rent excludes use of double garage at rear of property and storage at the west rear of house.
Greater Echo Park Elysian
1 Unit Available
1313 Sunset Blvd, Ste 311
1313 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Walk Through Video at https://youtu.
City Center
1 Unit Available
118 S Kenwood Street
118 South Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
819 sqft
1bed/1bath Glendale Condo For Lease. LEASE CONTRACT WITH AN OPTION TO BUY IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR THIS PROPERTY. Live like a local and find out for yourself.
