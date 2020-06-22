All apartments in San Gabriel
705 Padilla Street

705 Padilla Street · No Longer Available
Location

705 Padilla Street, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Mission District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extremely convenient first floor 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of SGV. The living room is huge and has a large and spectacular fireplace great for family gatherings. One master bedroom has it's own private bathroom and the other two bedrooms sharing one bathrooms. You will have plenty of parking spaces in the driveways and one garage spot. The home is conveniently close to restaurants, parks, farmers market, entertainment, and the 10 & 210 freeways. You will be 15 to 20 minutes from downtown Los Angeles. The house is vacant and move-in ready. This is the downstairs unit in a duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Padilla Street have any available units?
705 Padilla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
Is 705 Padilla Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 Padilla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Padilla Street pet-friendly?
No, 705 Padilla Street is not pet friendly.
Does 705 Padilla Street offer parking?
Yes, 705 Padilla Street offers parking.
Does 705 Padilla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Padilla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Padilla Street have a pool?
No, 705 Padilla Street does not have a pool.
Does 705 Padilla Street have accessible units?
No, 705 Padilla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Padilla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Padilla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Padilla Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Padilla Street does not have units with air conditioning.
