705 Padilla Street

Extremely convenient first floor 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of SGV. The living room is huge and has a large and spectacular fireplace great for family gatherings. One master bedroom has it's own private bathroom and the other two bedrooms sharing one bathrooms. You will have plenty of parking spaces in the driveways and one garage spot. The home is conveniently close to restaurants, parks, farmers market, entertainment, and the 10 & 210 freeways. You will be 15 to 20 minutes from downtown Los Angeles. The house is vacant and move-in ready. This is the downstairs unit in a duplex.