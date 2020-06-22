420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1

Amenities

A beautify and fairly new built (2017) condo home in San Gabriel. A location that provides a city living of walking distance to shops and restaurants. This fantastic condo contains 1,520 sq ft. A trendy of modern, high-end finishes, and open layout concept living. It has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Featuring brand new; quartz counters, wet bar, dishwasher, central HVAC unit, built in microwave, gas oven, and range/range hood. This unit is situated on the third floor end unit with large windows that provides abundant of natural light. From where it can view the city lights, golf course and San Gabriel Valley mountains. Unit covers trash and it comes with 2 gated parking spaces.

