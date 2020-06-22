All apartments in San Gabriel
San Gabriel, CA
420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1
420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1

420 E Las Tunas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

420 E Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776
East of Smith Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
A beautify and fairly new built (2017) condo home in San Gabriel. A location that provides a city living of walking distance to shops and restaurants. This fantastic condo contains 1,520 sq ft. A trendy of modern, high-end finishes, and open layout concept living. It has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Featuring brand new; quartz counters, wet bar, dishwasher, central HVAC unit, built in microwave, gas oven, and range/range hood. This unit is situated on the third floor end unit with large windows that provides abundant of natural light. From where it can view the city lights, golf course and San Gabriel Valley mountains. Unit covers trash and it comes with 2 gated parking spaces.
1520 Sq ft.
2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Featuring; dishwasher, built in microwave, gas oven, range/range hood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 have any available units?
420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 have?
Some of 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 offers parking.
Does 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 have a pool?
No, 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 E Las Tunas Dr. Unit 3A - 1 has units with air conditioning.

