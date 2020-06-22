345 N. San Gabriel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

??BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3Bedroom 2 Bath House!?? - CALL NOW FOR MOVE IN SPECIAL!!



Prime Location in San Gabriel adjacent to San Marino. This spacious 2 story home comes with carpet throughout, new windows, new paint , 2 car garage, and plenty of storage space.



About your New Neighborhood:



Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bank, & transportation. Charming move in ready home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath, large living room with fireplace and formal dinning room, large 2 car garage with a bonus attached storage room. Home has fresh paint & wall to wall new carpet on 2nd level, new electric cooktop, updated electrical breaker box, & brand new windows throughout. Tenants responsible for all utilities and gardening service.



For showings please call Jenny at (626) 262-3056.



One year lease required

Credit Application for all 18+

FICO of 650 +

Must make 2 1/2 times the rent



No Pets Allowed



