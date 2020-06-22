All apartments in San Gabriel
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

345 N. San Gabriel Ave

345 N San Gabriel Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

345 N San Gabriel Blvd, San Gabriel, CA 91775
Country Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
??BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 3Bedroom 2 Bath House!?? - CALL NOW FOR MOVE IN SPECIAL!!

Prime Location in San Gabriel adjacent to San Marino. This spacious 2 story home comes with carpet throughout, new windows, new paint , 2 car garage, and plenty of storage space.

About your New Neighborhood:

Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bank, & transportation. Charming move in ready home offers 3 bedrooms 2 bath, large living room with fireplace and formal dinning room, large 2 car garage with a bonus attached storage room. Home has fresh paint & wall to wall new carpet on 2nd level, new electric cooktop, updated electrical breaker box, & brand new windows throughout. Tenants responsible for all utilities and gardening service.

For showings please call Jenny at (626) 262-3056.

One year lease required
Credit Application for all 18+
FICO of 650 +
Must make 2 1/2 times the rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

