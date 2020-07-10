All apartments in San Gabriel
San Gabriel, CA
212 W Fairview Avenue
212 W Fairview Avenue

212 Fairview Avenue · (626) 278-4587
Location

212 Fairview Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91776
San Gabriel Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Welcome to this newly remodeled large two bedroom apartment. Located in the desirable "San Gabriel Village"
area, in a four unit complex. Great location, convenient to all. As you enter, you will be welcomed into a large living
room with great natural light. Off the living room is the brand new kitchen which boasts Quartz countertops,
new appliances, white cabinets and breakfast nook. Two spacious bedrooms shared with a remodeled full bath,
refinished hardwood floors, new windows, copper plumbing, Freshly painted interior and exterior, all rooms
are Bright, clean and airy with beautiful views of the San Gabriel mountains. The unit. includes air conditioning.
The complex offers a shared detached laundry room, one car garage, cozy enclosed backyard for kids to play.
Close to shops, restaurants. Convenient location and easy access to freeway. This apartment is in the perfect
location. Truly a wonderful home to live in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 W Fairview Avenue have any available units?
212 W Fairview Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 W Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 212 W Fairview Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 W Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 W Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 212 W Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 212 W Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 W Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 212 W Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 W Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 W Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 W Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 W Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 W Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 W Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 W Fairview Avenue has units with air conditioning.
