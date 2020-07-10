212 W Fairview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this newly remodeled large two bedroom apartment. Located in the desirable "San Gabriel Village"

area, in a four unit complex. Great location, convenient to all. As you enter, you will be welcomed into a large living

room with great natural light. Off the living room is the brand new kitchen which boasts Quartz countertops,

new appliances, white cabinets and breakfast nook. Two spacious bedrooms shared with a remodeled full bath,

refinished hardwood floors, new windows, copper plumbing, Freshly painted interior and exterior, all rooms

are Bright, clean and airy with beautiful views of the San Gabriel mountains. The unit. includes air conditioning.

The complex offers a shared detached laundry room, one car garage, cozy enclosed backyard for kids to play.

Close to shops, restaurants. Convenient location and easy access to freeway. This apartment is in the perfect

location. Truly a wonderful home to live in.