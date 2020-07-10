698 Wildwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Tiburon Community! Large end unit, enter into a large living room and dinning area plus open kitchen large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry which over looks family room that leads out to private patio. Covered patio leads out to a 2 car garage with roll up door with garage door opener. Upstairs has a Large master bedrooms, walk-in closet and upgraded master bathroom with jucuzzi tub and shower and 3 spacious secondary bedrooms. This beautiful complex offers Clubhouse, 2 pools, spa, picnic and BBQ area, playground, basket ball park, tennis court, walking area and RV parking area. Close to Bonelli Park, Raging Waters, horseback riding, Hiking trails and FWY.