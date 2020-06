Amenities

Well designed townhouse patio home with direct access to the two car garage via the enclosed back patio. Nice tree lined complex with two tennis courts and two pools, one featuring a basketball sport court. Walking distance to Pudding stone Recreational area. This unit is in clean, move-in condition. The area features a beautiful indoor and outdoor lifestyle with the nearby lake and many bike paths. Contact Sandar West @(909) 816-3257