624 W Allen Avenue

Horse property!!! Another great listed property for lease in the city of San Dimas. Great location near the 57 FWY and close to all conveniences. Very roomy 3 bedroom home that has an oversize master bedroom, a family room with plenty of space for large gatherings, ample kitchen with built ins including refrigerator, kitchen island for added comfort, inside laundry room, and more. Property has 2 horse stalls and an open barn stable. Located in the award winning Bonita School District and all conveniences like shopping and transportation within a short distance. Front and side yard in process of refurbishing. Plenty of exterior room as well. Agents please read private remarks for more details regarding rent variation.