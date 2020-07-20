All apartments in San Dimas
624 W Allen Avenue
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

624 W Allen Avenue

624 West Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

624 West Allen Avenue, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Horse property!!! Another great listed property for lease in the city of San Dimas. Great location near the 57 FWY and close to all conveniences. Very roomy 3 bedroom home that has an oversize master bedroom, a family room with plenty of space for large gatherings, ample kitchen with built ins including refrigerator, kitchen island for added comfort, inside laundry room, and more. Property has 2 horse stalls and an open barn stable. Located in the award winning Bonita School District and all conveniences like shopping and transportation within a short distance. Front and side yard in process of refurbishing. Plenty of exterior room as well. Agents please read private remarks for more details regarding rent variation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

