448 Heatherglen Lane

Rare 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story townhouse in the desirable Glenwood Complex. This property sits within the City of San Dimas but is located in the Glendora School district. Beautiful Wood flooring, freshly painted throughout. New carpet in the bedrooms. Lease includes the use of a washer and dryer located in the garage, the refrigerator and 1 year of paid Dish TV service. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and an eating bar. The newer central air and heat will keep you cool in the summer and the furnace and cozy fireplace in the living room will keep you warm in the winter. The eating area has a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door which leads to the spacious patio. There is a master bedroom with a ceiling fan and a private upgraded bathroom. This one is a must see!