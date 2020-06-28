All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 448 Heatherglen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
448 Heatherglen Lane
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

448 Heatherglen Lane

448 Heatherglen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

448 Heatherglen Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story townhouse in the desirable Glenwood Complex. This property sits within the City of San Dimas but is located in the Glendora School district. Beautiful Wood flooring, freshly painted throughout. New carpet in the bedrooms. Lease includes the use of a washer and dryer located in the garage, the refrigerator and 1 year of paid Dish TV service. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances and an eating bar. The newer central air and heat will keep you cool in the summer and the furnace and cozy fireplace in the living room will keep you warm in the winter. The eating area has a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door which leads to the spacious patio. There is a master bedroom with a ceiling fan and a private upgraded bathroom. This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Heatherglen Lane have any available units?
448 Heatherglen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 Heatherglen Lane have?
Some of 448 Heatherglen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Heatherglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
448 Heatherglen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Heatherglen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 448 Heatherglen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 448 Heatherglen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 448 Heatherglen Lane offers parking.
Does 448 Heatherglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 Heatherglen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Heatherglen Lane have a pool?
No, 448 Heatherglen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 448 Heatherglen Lane have accessible units?
No, 448 Heatherglen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Heatherglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Heatherglen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 BedroomsSan Dimas 2 Bedrooms
San Dimas Apartments with PoolSan Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments
San Dimas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles