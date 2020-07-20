All apartments in San Dimas
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:52 PM

424 Portola Street

424 Portola Street · No Longer Available
Location

424 Portola Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Here is the home you've been waiting for! This one has it all! 4 nice sized bedrooms (one bedroom downstairs), 2 bath (one downstairs), living room, HUGE family room, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a separate dining room PLUS gated RV Parking! This is one of those homes that make you feel like you're "home". You walk into a large entry way, there is a cozy fireplace in the living room, counter seating in the kitchen, a bedroom and bath downstairs for an office, elderly parent, guest or just for a bedroom, large dining room, separate living and family rooms, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. The family room is awesome! In addition to being huge, it has high ceilings, built in cabinets and 2 sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. Some additional features of this home include newer windows, bay windows in living room and family room, garden window in kitchen, granite and sandstone counter tops in bathrooms, corian in kitchen, all popcorn ceilings have been removed, mostly ceramic tile (which looks like wood) flooring downstairs, mostly carpet upstairs - the list goes on and on. Back yard features 2 patios, block wall fencing, attractive brick hardscape and paths, plenty of grass areas, separate area to plant a garden, a 9 x 11 shed with electric and water access, automatic sprinklers front and rear, plus avocado, orange, peach, apricot and beautiful plumaria trees. This home is light and airy and totally move in ready! Hurry up and make it YOURS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

