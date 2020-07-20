424 Portola Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Here is the home you've been waiting for! This one has it all! 4 nice sized bedrooms (one bedroom downstairs), 2 bath (one downstairs), living room, HUGE family room, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, a separate dining room PLUS gated RV Parking! This is one of those homes that make you feel like you're "home". You walk into a large entry way, there is a cozy fireplace in the living room, counter seating in the kitchen, a bedroom and bath downstairs for an office, elderly parent, guest or just for a bedroom, large dining room, separate living and family rooms, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. The family room is awesome! In addition to being huge, it has high ceilings, built in cabinets and 2 sliding glass doors leading to the backyard. Some additional features of this home include newer windows, bay windows in living room and family room, garden window in kitchen, granite and sandstone counter tops in bathrooms, corian in kitchen, all popcorn ceilings have been removed, mostly ceramic tile (which looks like wood) flooring downstairs, mostly carpet upstairs - the list goes on and on. Back yard features 2 patios, block wall fencing, attractive brick hardscape and paths, plenty of grass areas, separate area to plant a garden, a 9 x 11 shed with electric and water access, automatic sprinklers front and rear, plus avocado, orange, peach, apricot and beautiful plumaria trees. This home is light and airy and totally move in ready! Hurry up and make it YOURS!