420 Mustang Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is fantastic for a family! Completely Updated Space for everything you may want or need. Beautifully remodeled Kitchen with tasteful Granite and tile to offset New Stainless Steel Appliances. The upstairs Bathrooms have been remodeled with gorgeous Tile and brand new fixtures and cabinetry. The Showers are State of the Art with oversized Shower heads and trendy decor. This is an entertainers dream home both inside and out!

Please come take a look... Lots of space for the amount of rent requested... Thank you for your interest!