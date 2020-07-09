This home is fantastic for a family! Completely Updated Space for everything you may want or need. Beautifully remodeled Kitchen with tasteful Granite and tile to offset New Stainless Steel Appliances. The upstairs Bathrooms have been remodeled with gorgeous Tile and brand new fixtures and cabinetry. The Showers are State of the Art with oversized Shower heads and trendy decor. This is an entertainers dream home both inside and out! Please come take a look... Lots of space for the amount of rent requested... Thank you for your interest!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 Mustang Ct have any available units?
420 Mustang Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Mustang Ct have?
Some of 420 Mustang Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Mustang Ct currently offering any rent specials?
420 Mustang Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Mustang Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Mustang Ct is pet friendly.
Does 420 Mustang Ct offer parking?
Yes, 420 Mustang Ct offers parking.
Does 420 Mustang Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Mustang Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Mustang Ct have a pool?
No, 420 Mustang Ct does not have a pool.
Does 420 Mustang Ct have accessible units?
No, 420 Mustang Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Mustang Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Mustang Ct has units with dishwashers.
