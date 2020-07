Amenities

Elegant and Exclusive Bel Vintage Gated Community home in the prestigious Via Verde Area. This is a FOUR bedroom 3 Bathroom home with ONE Bedroom with a closet downstairs could also be used as a Den or Office. High vaulted ceiling and walk in closet in the Master bedroom. Attached 2 car garage that leads to an open space kitchen and living room and overlooks a spacious yard. Vaulted ceiling in the open family and formal dining rooms. Minutes from the 57, 10, 71 and 210 Freeways.