All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 245 W Second Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
245 W Second Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 AM

245 W Second Street

245 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

245 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house located in the heart of San Dimas, 1338 square feet of living area on a 5,835 square feet corner lot. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 W Second Street have any available units?
245 W Second Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
Is 245 W Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 W Second Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 W Second Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 W Second Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 245 W Second Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 W Second Street offers parking.
Does 245 W Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 W Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 W Second Street have a pool?
No, 245 W Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 W Second Street have accessible units?
No, 245 W Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 W Second Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 W Second Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 W Second Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 W Second Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 BedroomsSan Dimas 2 Bedrooms
San Dimas Apartments with BalconiesSan Dimas Apartments with Pools
San Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAColton, CACerritos, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles