San Dimas, CA
245 W Second Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 AM
245 W Second Street
245 West 2nd Street
·
No Longer Available
245 West 2nd Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house located in the heart of San Dimas, 1338 square feet of living area on a 5,835 square feet corner lot. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 W Second Street have any available units?
245 W Second Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Dimas, CA
.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Dimas Rent Report
.
Is 245 W Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 W Second Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 W Second Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 W Second Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Dimas
.
Does 245 W Second Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 W Second Street offers parking.
Does 245 W Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 W Second Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 W Second Street have a pool?
No, 245 W Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 W Second Street have accessible units?
No, 245 W Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 W Second Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 W Second Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 W Second Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 W Second Street does not have units with air conditioning.
