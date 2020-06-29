All apartments in San Dimas
210 W Railway Street

210 West Railway Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 West Railway Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
tennis court
Wow, literally 1 minutes walk from Old town San Dimas. San Dimas is known for it's excellent schools, characteristic town and very conveniently located. This home is close to Costco, fitness gyms, shopping centers, restaurants, Trader Joe's, schools, 210 and 57 freeway. Better yet, on this particular street Railway Street, one side is Park-n-Ride and one side is the Pioneer Park where kids can enjoy playground, tennis court, basketball court, skate park, exercise area and over-sized lush lawn maintained to perfection as always. This home just got renovated with new back splash, fresh kitchen cabinets, new paint throughout, new range hood, garbage disposal, remodeled master shower, toilet, newer roof with solar paneled, termite free with section 1 clearance and just undergo fumigation and so much more. Don't miss your chance and submit your application today. Washer/ dryer and fridge and partial furniture included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W Railway Street have any available units?
210 W Railway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 W Railway Street have?
Some of 210 W Railway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 W Railway Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 W Railway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W Railway Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 W Railway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 210 W Railway Street offer parking?
No, 210 W Railway Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 W Railway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 W Railway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W Railway Street have a pool?
No, 210 W Railway Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 W Railway Street have accessible units?
No, 210 W Railway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W Railway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 W Railway Street has units with dishwashers.
