210 W Railway Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym playground tennis court

Wow, literally 1 minutes walk from Old town San Dimas. San Dimas is known for it's excellent schools, characteristic town and very conveniently located. This home is close to Costco, fitness gyms, shopping centers, restaurants, Trader Joe's, schools, 210 and 57 freeway. Better yet, on this particular street Railway Street, one side is Park-n-Ride and one side is the Pioneer Park where kids can enjoy playground, tennis court, basketball court, skate park, exercise area and over-sized lush lawn maintained to perfection as always. This home just got renovated with new back splash, fresh kitchen cabinets, new paint throughout, new range hood, garbage disposal, remodeled master shower, toilet, newer roof with solar paneled, termite free with section 1 clearance and just undergo fumigation and so much more. Don't miss your chance and submit your application today. Washer/ dryer and fridge and partial furniture included.