2098 Paseo Azul

2098 Paseo Azul
Location

2098 Paseo Azul, San Dimas, CA 91773
Bonita

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfectly situated within the gated community of Bel Vintage in beautiful San Dimas. Upon entering, you are greeted by a spiraling staircase, vaulted ceilings with a spacious open floor plan and travertine flooring throughout. The main floor boasts a large living room with fireplace as well as an adjacent dining room, a newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, a breakfast bar and a family room with a sliding glass door to enjoy your patio for morning coffee or summer barbecues. The best part, there is a bedroom and remodeled bathroom downstairs! Upstairs features the master bedroom with high ceilings, a walk-in closet and updated master bath. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs and upgraded hall bathroom. Enjoy long walks through your community, host summer dinners or relax in the quaint backyard that features a lattice covered patio lush greenery. In addition, you have a two-car attached garage. This is your chance to be minutes from Puddingstone Lake, Via Verde Country Club, Bonelli Park, hiking/biking trails and much more. We look forward to showing this gem. This is a no smoking property, submit for pet; owner to review.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2098 Paseo Azul have any available units?
2098 Paseo Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2098 Paseo Azul have?
Some of 2098 Paseo Azul's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2098 Paseo Azul currently offering any rent specials?
2098 Paseo Azul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2098 Paseo Azul pet-friendly?
Yes, 2098 Paseo Azul is pet friendly.
Does 2098 Paseo Azul offer parking?
Yes, 2098 Paseo Azul offers parking.
Does 2098 Paseo Azul have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2098 Paseo Azul does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2098 Paseo Azul have a pool?
No, 2098 Paseo Azul does not have a pool.
Does 2098 Paseo Azul have accessible units?
No, 2098 Paseo Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 2098 Paseo Azul have units with dishwashers?
No, 2098 Paseo Azul does not have units with dishwashers.
