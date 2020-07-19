2098 Paseo Azul

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfectly situated within the gated community of Bel Vintage in beautiful San Dimas. Upon entering, you are greeted by a spiraling staircase, vaulted ceilings with a spacious open floor plan and travertine flooring throughout. The main floor boasts a large living room with fireplace as well as an adjacent dining room, a newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, a breakfast bar and a family room with a sliding glass door to enjoy your patio for morning coffee or summer barbecues. The best part, there is a bedroom and remodeled bathroom downstairs! Upstairs features the master bedroom with high ceilings, a walk-in closet and updated master bath. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs and upgraded hall bathroom. Enjoy long walks through your community, host summer dinners or relax in the quaint backyard that features a lattice covered patio lush greenery. In addition, you have a two-car attached garage. This is your chance to be minutes from Puddingstone Lake, Via Verde Country Club, Bonelli Park, hiking/biking trails and much more. We look forward to showing this gem. This is a no smoking property, submit for pet; owner to review.