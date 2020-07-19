All apartments in San Dimas
Find more places like 1633 Cypress Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Dimas, CA
/
1633 Cypress Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

1633 Cypress Street

1633 East Cypress Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Dimas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1633 East Cypress Street, San Dimas, CA 91773
San Dimas

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy, updated, single story home located in the Charter Oak School District. The home features tile floors and carpeting. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances and a large eating area. There is also a formal dining room which leads to the large backyard which has a great shade tree. The carpeted living room has a fireplace. The master bedroom has a large, walk-in closet and has a door leading to the backyard. There is direct access to the two car garage which also has the washer/dryer hookups. Large, fenced side yard also. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Cypress Street have any available units?
1633 Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Dimas, CA.
How much is rent in San Dimas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Dimas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Cypress Street have?
Some of 1633 Cypress Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Dimas.
Does 1633 Cypress Street offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Cypress Street offers parking.
Does 1633 Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 1633 Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 1633 Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Cypress Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave
San Dimas, CA 91773
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd
San Dimas, CA 91773
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd
San Dimas, CA 91773

Similar Pages

San Dimas 1 BedroomsSan Dimas 2 Bedrooms
San Dimas Apartments with BalconiesSan Dimas Apartments with Pools
San Dimas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAColton, CACerritos, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Rialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles