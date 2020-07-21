12469 Mirar De Valley Road

Amenities

Private Home In Valley Center - Address: 12469 Mirar De Valle Road, Valley Center, CA 92082



Appointment: Call Chris 760-992-3350



Come take a look at this cozy recently built home in a secluded area of Valley Center. This private guest home is located on a 9 acre Avocado Farm on the border of Daley Ranch and only 20 minutes to the 15/ 78 Interchange. Hike or ride your Mountain Bike right out of your door. Home is separate from another home on the parcel but has its own utilities, gated front yard and covered parking. Water, Trash and Internet included. If you're looking of a little privacy in a terrific area this is the place for you.Great property for single adult or retired couple looking for a tranquil retreat.



No Pets Allowed



