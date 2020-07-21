All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

12469 Mirar De Valley Road

12469 Mirar De Valle Road · No Longer Available
Location

12469 Mirar De Valle Road, San Diego County, CA 92082

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Private Home In Valley Center - Address: 12469 Mirar De Valle Road, Valley Center, CA 92082

Appointment: Call Chris 760-992-3350

Come take a look at this cozy recently built home in a secluded area of Valley Center. This private guest home is located on a 9 acre Avocado Farm on the border of Daley Ranch and only 20 minutes to the 15/ 78 Interchange. Hike or ride your Mountain Bike right out of your door. Home is separate from another home on the parcel but has its own utilities, gated front yard and covered parking. Water, Trash and Internet included. If you're looking of a little privacy in a terrific area this is the place for you.Great property for single adult or retired couple looking for a tranquil retreat.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12469 Mirar De Valley Road have any available units?
12469 Mirar De Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
Is 12469 Mirar De Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
12469 Mirar De Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12469 Mirar De Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 12469 Mirar De Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 12469 Mirar De Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 12469 Mirar De Valley Road offers parking.
Does 12469 Mirar De Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12469 Mirar De Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12469 Mirar De Valley Road have a pool?
No, 12469 Mirar De Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 12469 Mirar De Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 12469 Mirar De Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12469 Mirar De Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12469 Mirar De Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12469 Mirar De Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12469 Mirar De Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
