16256 Oak Springs Dr

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Home for in Ramona Country Estates Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Ramona Country Estate. The club house access is included in rent. Home is located at the end of a long driveway which provide privacy and beautiful views of the mountain range. Open concept from the living room into the kitchen. New darker planks throughout the living space. Horseshoe like kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Stainless steel appliances include fridge, dishwasher, range and built-in microwave. Large living room with original brick fireplace along with a sliding glass door to the side yard. All three bedrooms feature new grey like carpet. Attached two car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. No pets. Tenants responsible for propane and all other utilities. CABRE01197438