San Diego Country Estates, CA
16256 Oak Springs Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16256 Oak Springs Dr

16256 Oak Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16256 Oak Springs Dr, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
Description

Home for in Ramona Country Estates Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Ramona Country Estate. The club house access is included in rent. Home is located at the end of a long driveway which provide privacy and beautiful views of the mountain range. Open concept from the living room into the kitchen. New darker planks throughout the living space. Horseshoe like kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Stainless steel appliances include fridge, dishwasher, range and built-in microwave. Large living room with original brick fireplace along with a sliding glass door to the side yard. All three bedrooms feature new grey like carpet. Attached two car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. No pets. Tenants responsible for propane and all other utilities. CABRE01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16256 Oak Springs Dr have any available units?
16256 Oak Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego Country Estates, CA.
What amenities does 16256 Oak Springs Dr have?
Some of 16256 Oak Springs Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16256 Oak Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16256 Oak Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16256 Oak Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16256 Oak Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego Country Estates.
Does 16256 Oak Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16256 Oak Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 16256 Oak Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16256 Oak Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16256 Oak Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 16256 Oak Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16256 Oak Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 16256 Oak Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16256 Oak Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16256 Oak Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16256 Oak Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16256 Oak Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
