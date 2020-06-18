Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court dog park fire pit parking playground pool garage tennis court

16244 Wikiup Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates - Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates. Large, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Three car garage, and large driveway. Private back yard with hard surfaced patio areas, a fire pit, and beautiful landscaping. Lots of HOA Amenities: Pool, Tennis, Parks, hiking and horse trails, dog run areas, basketball courts, playgrounds and more. Solar Power included with rent. (Annual solar power generation report and further solar details will be provided to interested parties). This one won't last long!



*Offered to rent Unfurnished. Available August 1, 2020.



Tenant Applicants must submit a rental application online at: www.mjnhomes.com. $35.00 application fee per tenant applicant. Application must be submitted for each person 18 years old and older.



Offered at $4,100.00 per month rent, $5,000.00 deposit required. Pets considered with owner approval.

Tenants pay all utilities: SDG&E, water, trash, propane.



For additional information and to schedule a showing call:

Devin Patrick - DRE#01782472

MJN Real Estate, Inc

(760) 440-5169

devin@mjnhomes.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5767083)