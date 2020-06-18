All apartments in San Diego Country Estates
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

16244 Wikiup Rd.

16244 Wikiup Road · No Longer Available
Location

16244 Wikiup Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
16244 Wikiup Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates - Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates. Large, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Three car garage, and large driveway. Private back yard with hard surfaced patio areas, a fire pit, and beautiful landscaping. Lots of HOA Amenities: Pool, Tennis, Parks, hiking and horse trails, dog run areas, basketball courts, playgrounds and more. Solar Power included with rent. (Annual solar power generation report and further solar details will be provided to interested parties). This one won't last long!

*Offered to rent Unfurnished. Available August 1, 2020.

Tenant Applicants must submit a rental application online at: www.mjnhomes.com. $35.00 application fee per tenant applicant. Application must be submitted for each person 18 years old and older.

Offered at $4,100.00 per month rent, $5,000.00 deposit required. Pets considered with owner approval.
Tenants pay all utilities: SDG&E, water, trash, propane.

For additional information and to schedule a showing call:
Devin Patrick - DRE#01782472
MJN Real Estate, Inc
(760) 440-5169
devin@mjnhomes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5767083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16244 Wikiup Rd. have any available units?
16244 Wikiup Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego Country Estates, CA.
What amenities does 16244 Wikiup Rd. have?
Some of 16244 Wikiup Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16244 Wikiup Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
16244 Wikiup Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16244 Wikiup Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16244 Wikiup Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 16244 Wikiup Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 16244 Wikiup Rd. does offer parking.
Does 16244 Wikiup Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16244 Wikiup Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16244 Wikiup Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 16244 Wikiup Rd. has a pool.
Does 16244 Wikiup Rd. have accessible units?
No, 16244 Wikiup Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 16244 Wikiup Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16244 Wikiup Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16244 Wikiup Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16244 Wikiup Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
