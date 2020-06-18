All apartments in San Diego Country Estates
San Diego Country Estates, CA
15918 Shalom Road
Last updated June 18 2020

15918 Shalom Road

15918 Shalom Road · (858) 357-5135
Location

15918 Shalom Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA 92065
San Diego Country Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15918 Shalom Road · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1926 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Panoramic View - Ramona Country Estates - Spacious country home with seclusion and panoramic view. Tile floors in living and kitchen area. Two fireplaces plus central AC. Kitchen has an island, huge pantry and a pass through to the formal dining room. Panoramic window in living room to enjoy the spectacular view, plus french doors off the front bedroom opening to the court yard and more view. Big walk in closet for the master bedroom.

Gardener is included. Tenant pays all utilities including water, sewer & trash.

For more info... call/text Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@ChasePacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15918 Shalom Road have any available units?
15918 Shalom Road has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15918 Shalom Road currently offering any rent specials?
15918 Shalom Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15918 Shalom Road pet-friendly?
No, 15918 Shalom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego Country Estates.
Does 15918 Shalom Road offer parking?
No, 15918 Shalom Road does not offer parking.
Does 15918 Shalom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15918 Shalom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15918 Shalom Road have a pool?
No, 15918 Shalom Road does not have a pool.
Does 15918 Shalom Road have accessible units?
No, 15918 Shalom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15918 Shalom Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15918 Shalom Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15918 Shalom Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15918 Shalom Road has units with air conditioning.
