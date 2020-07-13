All apartments in San Carlos
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

728 Elm Street, #203

728 Elm Street · (650) 269-3272
Location

728 Elm Street, San Carlos, CA 94070
Howard Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 728 Elm Street, #203 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
728 Elm Street, #203 Available 09/10/20 Downtown 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at Elm Terrace in San Carlos - Downtown 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at Elm Terrace in San Carlos. This second floor condo features tile and carpet flooring throughout, wood cabinets, tile counter tops and stainless-steal appliances in the kitchen. Floor to ceiling windows in the living room allow for lots of light. The condo is approximately 1,050 square feet with balcony/patio, and 1 covered parking spot in the garage. The community has an elevator and a stairwell for each floor. There is also a pool for use by the tenants as well.

Situated only blocks from Downtown San Carlos. Close to San Carlos Airport, Oracle, Shutterfly, and Nintendo in Redwood Shores. Easy access to 101, and El Camino Real.

San Carlos School District: Brittan Acres Elementary, Central Middle, and Menlo-Atherton High (Tenant to verify)

Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.

The home is occupied, due to Covid-19, a pre-approval is required in order to show the unit.The home will be ready to move in 9/10/2020.

No Pets, No Smoking.

Professionally managed by Wilbur Properties CAL DRE # 00823559

(RLNE5105963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Elm Street, #203 have any available units?
728 Elm Street, #203 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 728 Elm Street, #203 have?
Some of 728 Elm Street, #203's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Elm Street, #203 currently offering any rent specials?
728 Elm Street, #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Elm Street, #203 pet-friendly?
No, 728 Elm Street, #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Carlos.
Does 728 Elm Street, #203 offer parking?
Yes, 728 Elm Street, #203 offers parking.
Does 728 Elm Street, #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Elm Street, #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Elm Street, #203 have a pool?
Yes, 728 Elm Street, #203 has a pool.
Does 728 Elm Street, #203 have accessible units?
No, 728 Elm Street, #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Elm Street, #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Elm Street, #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Elm Street, #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Elm Street, #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
