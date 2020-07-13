Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool elevator carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

728 Elm Street, #203 Available 09/10/20 Downtown 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at Elm Terrace in San Carlos - Downtown 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at Elm Terrace in San Carlos. This second floor condo features tile and carpet flooring throughout, wood cabinets, tile counter tops and stainless-steal appliances in the kitchen. Floor to ceiling windows in the living room allow for lots of light. The condo is approximately 1,050 square feet with balcony/patio, and 1 covered parking spot in the garage. The community has an elevator and a stairwell for each floor. There is also a pool for use by the tenants as well.



Situated only blocks from Downtown San Carlos. Close to San Carlos Airport, Oracle, Shutterfly, and Nintendo in Redwood Shores. Easy access to 101, and El Camino Real.



San Carlos School District: Brittan Acres Elementary, Central Middle, and Menlo-Atherton High (Tenant to verify)



Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.



The home is occupied, due to Covid-19, a pre-approval is required in order to show the unit.The home will be ready to move in 9/10/2020.



No Pets, No Smoking.



Professionally managed by Wilbur Properties CAL DRE # 00823559



(RLNE5105963)