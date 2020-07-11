/
apartments with washer dryer
139 Apartments for rent in San Carlos, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Clearfield Park
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,247
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Howard Park
1001 Laurel St # 403
1001 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1094 sqft
Luxurious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Fantastic Location on Laurel St - 1001 Laurel St # 403 San Carlos, CA 94070 Text or Call Devyn at 650-483-0679 to schedule a private showing.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cordes
1432 San Carlos AVE 5
1432 San Carlos Avenue, San Carlos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1191 sqft
Small complex with only 6 residences in the heart of downtown San Carlos. Move in immediately! 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car gated parking.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,534
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
10 Units Available
Neighborhood 7
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
96 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,658
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,672
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
2952 Hopkins AVE
2952 Hopkins Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
500 sqft
Inviting and serene upper level furnished 1 bedroom available for rent in desirable Redwood City. A private balcony greets you after parking in your dedicated off-street parking spot.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
23 Oakdale ST
23 Oakdale Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2080 sqft
Beautiful Home Located In The Prestigious Redwood City Edgewood Park Neighborhood. This Natural Light Filled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Feature 2080 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
21 Birch Street
21 Birch Street, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. This is the largest unit in a Triplex located in the neighborhood of Mt. Carmel in desirable Redwood City. Close to parks, library, Caltrain, shops, HWY 82, 84, 101, 280.
Results within 5 miles of San Carlos
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,755
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,277
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Downtown San Mateo
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,074
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,834
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
31 Units Available
Hillsdale
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,682
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
78 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,317
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Hillsdale
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,087
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,231
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,967
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
18 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,460
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,690
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
