Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Trestle

Open Now until 6pm
333 El Camino Real · (650) 720-4816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 Months Free on Select Apartments - Contact Us for a Self-Guided Tour
Location

333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA 94070
Clearfield Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3101 · Avail. Jul 18

$3,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 6201 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Unit 3105 · Avail. now

$3,288

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2219 · Avail. Aug 15

$5,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trestle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood. Located in downtown San Carlos, and located within 10 miles of Facebook and other employers, Trestle Apartments is just steps away from your next adventure. Our Neighborhood's mission-style architecture and design details, crafted with modern amenities like an expansive clubhouse experience, saltwater pool, rooftop lounge space, and 24/7 fitness center, are built for your relaxation and enjoyment. Each apartment home boasts floor-to-ceiling windows for an abundance of natural light and private balconies and patios, perfect for your morning cup of coffee. Green elements such as energy-efficient LED lighting, NEST thermostats, keyless entry, and EV charging stations help reduce your apartment's energy consumption and enable a more sustainable community. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. We provide 1 assigned parking space per apartment. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trestle have any available units?
Trestle has 6 units available starting at $3,247 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Trestle have?
Some of Trestle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trestle currently offering any rent specials?
Trestle is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months Free on Select Apartments - Contact Us for a Self-Guided Tour
Is Trestle pet-friendly?
Yes, Trestle is pet friendly.
Does Trestle offer parking?
Yes, Trestle offers parking.
Does Trestle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trestle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trestle have a pool?
Yes, Trestle has a pool.
Does Trestle have accessible units?
No, Trestle does not have accessible units.
Does Trestle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trestle has units with dishwashers.
Does Trestle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Trestle has units with air conditioning.
