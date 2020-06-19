All apartments in San Bruno
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

880 Easton Ave

880 Easton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

880 Easton Avenue, San Bruno, CA 94066
San Bruno Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
880 Easton - Property Id: 279923

This is a 970 sq ft lower unit of a duplex in a quiet neighborhood of San Bruno. It is a warm, very clean and cozy home with brand new amenities. It is centrally located and easy access to highway 101, 380 and 280. It is 5 minutes to SFO.

1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom
Fully Furnished
Walk in Closet
Fully stocked Kitchen
Large Private Patio
Washer and Dryer in the garage
Street parking available in the neighborhood
Utilities NOT included - PG&E, Water and Garbage
Utilities included - Gardener, WiFi and Netflix
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279923
Property Id 279923

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Easton Ave have any available units?
880 Easton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bruno, CA.
What amenities does 880 Easton Ave have?
Some of 880 Easton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Easton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
880 Easton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Easton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 880 Easton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 880 Easton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 880 Easton Ave does offer parking.
Does 880 Easton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 Easton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Easton Ave have a pool?
No, 880 Easton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 880 Easton Ave have accessible units?
No, 880 Easton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Easton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 Easton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Easton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 Easton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
