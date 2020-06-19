880 Easton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

880 Easton - Property Id: 279923



This is a 970 sq ft lower unit of a duplex in a quiet neighborhood of San Bruno. It is a warm, very clean and cozy home with brand new amenities. It is centrally located and easy access to highway 101, 380 and 280. It is 5 minutes to SFO.



1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom

Fully Furnished

Walk in Closet

Fully stocked Kitchen

Large Private Patio

Washer and Dryer in the garage

Street parking available in the neighborhood

Utilities NOT included - PG&E, Water and Garbage

Utilities included - Gardener, WiFi and Netflix

No Pets Allowed



