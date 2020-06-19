880 Easton Ave

Amenities
880 Easton - Property Id: 279923
This is a 970 sq ft lower unit of a duplex in a quiet neighborhood of San Bruno. It is a warm, very clean and cozy home with brand new amenities. It is centrally located and easy access to highway 101, 380 and 280. It is 5 minutes to SFO.
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom
Fully Furnished
Walk in Closet
Fully stocked Kitchen
Large Private Patio
Washer and Dryer in the garage
Street parking available in the neighborhood
Utilities NOT included - PG&E, Water and Garbage
Utilities included - Gardener, WiFi and Netflix
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279923
Property Id 279923
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5782059)