433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel key fob access microwave internet access

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec97e97489f096adab7c5e5 This is a fully furnished unit on the first floor of a house located in downtown San Bruno. It has a separate front door, a private balcony with large glass sliding door oversees the garden. Only 5-7 minutes ride from San Francisco SFO airport, Youtube and Walmart online. Walk to Caltrain (8 min), Bart/Subway (20 minutes). Short walking distance from grocery stores, restaurants, and many boutique shops.



*The extra people staying after the first one will increase the rental fees.

* Clean

* No smoking, No marijuana, No drugs, No drama, No pet (excluded fish)



Grocery stores on San Mateo Ave by 2 mins walk:

1. Mexicana Produce ( fresh vegetable, fruits, meat, kitchen and bathroom supplies)

2. Neelam Pacific Market ( Indian, Pakistani, Pacific Islander groceries)

3. LOS Primos Market ( fresh vegetables, fruits, meat, etc.)

4. Besan's International Market ( Middle Eastern & European grocery)



Keyless entry with access codes.

Furniture, all beddings, a full Kitchen (kitchenware, cookware, coffee machine, toaster, electrical water boiler, stainless refrigerator, stove, and microwave) are included. Utilities, on-site laundry usage, and WiFi will be an extra $350 per month. Each room has its own electrical door lock.



The rental term is 12 months or longer.

One month's deposit will be return at the end if no violations occurred.

A brief self-introduction and good credit report are required.

No sublease.



