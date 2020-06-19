All apartments in San Bruno
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066

433 Mastick Avenue · (650) 463-9203
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 1.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
key fob access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec97e97489f096adab7c5e5 This is a fully furnished unit on the first floor of a house located in downtown San Bruno. It has a separate front door, a private balcony with large glass sliding door oversees the garden. Only 5-7 minutes ride from San Francisco SFO airport, Youtube and Walmart online. Walk to Caltrain (8 min), Bart/Subway (20 minutes). Short walking distance from grocery stores, restaurants, and many boutique shops.

*The extra people staying after the first one will increase the rental fees.
* Clean
* No smoking, No marijuana, No drugs, No drama, No pet (excluded fish)

Grocery stores on San Mateo Ave by 2 mins walk:
1. Mexicana Produce ( fresh vegetable, fruits, meat, kitchen and bathroom supplies)
2. Neelam Pacific Market ( Indian, Pakistani, Pacific Islander groceries)
3. LOS Primos Market ( fresh vegetables, fruits, meat, etc.)
4. Besan's International Market ( Middle Eastern & European grocery)

Keyless entry with access codes.
Furniture, all beddings, a full Kitchen (kitchenware, cookware, coffee machine, toaster, electrical water boiler, stainless refrigerator, stove, and microwave) are included. Utilities, on-site laundry usage, and WiFi will be an extra $350 per month. Each room has its own electrical door lock.

The rental term is 12 months or longer.
One month's deposit will be return at the end if no violations occurred.
A brief self-introduction and good credit report are required.
No sublease.

(RLNE5818649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have any available units?
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 has a unit available for $3,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have?
Some of 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 currently offering any rent specials?
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 pet-friendly?
No, 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 offer parking?
No, 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not offer parking.
Does 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have a pool?
No, 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not have a pool.
Does 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have accessible units?
No, 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066 does not have units with air conditioning.
