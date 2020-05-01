2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio

Amenities
Unit Rear Unit Available 09/30/20 Fully Furnished Quiet Junior 1BR Large Yard PetsOK - Property Id: 277199
Private, secluded junior 1-Bedroom Suite convenient to San Francisco and Silicon Valley
• Sunny eat-in Kitchen and large separate Bedroom
• 100% Move-in ready
• Sparkling clean and disinfected per COVID CDC protocols
• 5 minutes to Downtown San Bruno shops and restaurants
• 8 minutes to SFO Airport
• Deluxe Queen memory foam bed, Sofa bed and Walk-in closet
• Large, private yard
• Pets OK
• New EVERYTHING--Furniture, comforters, 100% cotton sheets and spa towels
• Wired! 50" SmartTV and High-speed WiFi included
• Kitchen includes full fridge, 2-burner hot plate, microwave and toaster oven
• 5-star AirBnB unit converted to long-term rental
?"Cozy, quaint and clean--we stayed here for months and loved it!"
• Full bathroom
• Easy parking
• Laundry
• Minimum credit score 680
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-speed WiFi
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277199
Property Id 277199
