2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio

Unit Rear Unit Available 09/30/20 Fully Furnished Quiet Junior 1BR Large Yard PetsOK - Property Id: 277199



Private, secluded junior 1-Bedroom Suite convenient to San Francisco and Silicon Valley

• Sunny eat-in Kitchen and large separate Bedroom

• 100% Move-in ready

• Sparkling clean and disinfected per COVID CDC protocols

• 5 minutes to Downtown San Bruno shops and restaurants

• 8 minutes to SFO Airport

• Deluxe Queen memory foam bed, Sofa bed and Walk-in closet

• Large, private yard

• Pets OK

• New EVERYTHING--Furniture, comforters, 100% cotton sheets and spa towels

• Wired! 50" SmartTV and High-speed WiFi included

• Kitchen includes full fridge, 2-burner hot plate, microwave and toaster oven

• 5-star AirBnB unit converted to long-term rental

?"Cozy, quaint and clean--we stayed here for months and loved it!"

• Full bathroom

• Easy parking

• Laundry

• Minimum credit score 680

• Tenant covers PG&E and water

• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-speed WiFi



Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277199

Property Id 277199



