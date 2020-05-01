All apartments in San Bruno
San Bruno, CA
2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio

2901 Rollingwood Drive · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA 94066
Rollingwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Rear Unit · Avail. Sep 30

$2,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
Unit Rear Unit Available 09/30/20 Fully Furnished Quiet Junior 1BR Large Yard PetsOK - Property Id: 277199

Private, secluded junior 1-Bedroom Suite convenient to San Francisco and Silicon Valley
• Sunny eat-in Kitchen and large separate Bedroom
• 100% Move-in ready
• Sparkling clean and disinfected per COVID CDC protocols
• 5 minutes to Downtown San Bruno shops and restaurants
• 8 minutes to SFO Airport
• Deluxe Queen memory foam bed, Sofa bed and Walk-in closet
• Large, private yard
• Pets OK
• New EVERYTHING--Furniture, comforters, 100% cotton sheets and spa towels
• Wired! 50" SmartTV and High-speed WiFi included
• Kitchen includes full fridge, 2-burner hot plate, microwave and toaster oven
• 5-star AirBnB unit converted to long-term rental
?"Cozy, quaint and clean--we stayed here for months and loved it!"
• Full bathroom
• Easy parking
• Laundry
• Minimum credit score 680
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• Landlord covers garbage and free Hi-speed WiFi

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277199
Property Id 277199

(RLNE5775056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio have any available units?
2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio have?
Some of 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio does offer parking.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio have a pool?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio have accessible units?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio does not have units with air conditioning.
