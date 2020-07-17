Amenities
Modern Furnished Hilltop Home Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 291139
Fully Furnished Home in San Bruno Hills
• Bright, spacious 3BR/2BA home
• Very safe, quiet area
• Open design with large kitchen, dining area, living room
• Queen memory foam beds with comforters
• Fireplace
• Gleaming hardwood floors
• Pets OK
• Bautiful AirBnB property converted to long-term rental
• ?? "One of the best homes I've stayed in anywhere"
• New furniture and appliances
• Modern amenities including 50" SmartTV and High-Speed WiFi
• 100% cotton sheets & spa towels
• Garage
• Laundry
• Private patio
• Just 8 minutes to SFO Airport
• 15 minutes to SF and 20 minutes to Silicon Valley
• Minimum credit score 680
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to discuss details or to arrange a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2901-rollingwood-dr-unit-house-san-bruno-ca/291139
