San Bruno, CA
2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House

2901 Rollingwood Drive · (415) 794-0420
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA 94066
Rollingwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4590 · Avail. now

$4,590

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Modern Furnished Hilltop Home Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 291139

Fully Furnished Home in San Bruno Hills
• Bright, spacious 3BR/2BA home
• Very safe, quiet area
• Open design with large kitchen, dining area, living room
• Queen memory foam beds with comforters
• Fireplace
• Gleaming hardwood floors
• Pets OK
• Bautiful AirBnB property converted to long-term rental
• ?? "One of the best homes I've stayed in anywhere"
• New furniture and appliances
• Modern amenities including 50" SmartTV and High-Speed WiFi
• 100% cotton sheets & spa towels
• Garage
• Laundry
• Private patio
• Just 8 minutes to SFO Airport
• 15 minutes to SF and 20 minutes to Silicon Valley
• Minimum credit score 680

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to discuss details or to arrange a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2901-rollingwood-dr-unit-house-san-bruno-ca/291139
Property Id 291139

(RLNE5936841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House have any available units?
2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House has a unit available for $4,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House have?
Some of 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House offers parking.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House have a pool?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House have accessible units?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House does not have units with air conditioning.
