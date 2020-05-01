1720 Crestwood Rd

Amenities
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477
Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking
• Completely move-in ready
• Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood
• Spacious, open concept living/dining/kitchen area
• Light-filled and modern
• 50” SmartTV
• Queen memory foam mattresses, black-out shades
• 100% cotton sheets, comforters & spa towels
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
? "Clean and very stylish home. Location is exceptional!"
• Onsite, garaged parking for 2 vehicles
• Fully equipped kitchen
• Fireplace
• 4mi to SFO
• 5min to downtown San Bruno
• 20min to downtown San Francisco & Silicon Valley
• Landlord covers garbage
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• No Smoking
• Small Pets OK
• Minimum credit score 680
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278477
Property Id 278477
