Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1720 Crestwood Rd

1720 Crestwood Dr · (415) 794-0420
Location

1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA 94066
Rollingwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4790 · Avail. Aug 23

$4,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477

Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking
• Completely move-in ready
• Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood
• Spacious, open concept living/dining/kitchen area
• Light-filled and modern
• 50” SmartTV
• Queen memory foam mattresses, black-out shades
• 100% cotton sheets, comforters & spa towels
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
? "Clean and very stylish home. Location is exceptional!"
• Onsite, garaged parking for 2 vehicles
• Fully equipped kitchen
• Fireplace
• 4mi to SFO
• 5min to downtown San Bruno
• 20min to downtown San Francisco & Silicon Valley
• Landlord covers garbage
• Tenant covers PG&E and water
• No Smoking
• Small Pets OK
• Minimum credit score 680

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278477
Property Id 278477

(RLNE5774426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Crestwood Rd have any available units?
1720 Crestwood Rd has a unit available for $4,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1720 Crestwood Rd have?
Some of 1720 Crestwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Crestwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Crestwood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Crestwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Crestwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 1720 Crestwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Crestwood Rd does offer parking.
Does 1720 Crestwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 Crestwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Crestwood Rd have a pool?
No, 1720 Crestwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Crestwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1720 Crestwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Crestwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Crestwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Crestwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Crestwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
