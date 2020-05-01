1720 Crestwood Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage hot tub

Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477



Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking

• Completely move-in ready

• Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood

• Spacious, open concept living/dining/kitchen area

• Light-filled and modern

• 50” SmartTV

• Queen memory foam mattresses, black-out shades

• 100% cotton sheets, comforters & spa towels

• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental

? "Clean and very stylish home. Location is exceptional!"

• Onsite, garaged parking for 2 vehicles

• Fully equipped kitchen

• Fireplace

• 4mi to SFO

• 5min to downtown San Bruno

• 20min to downtown San Francisco & Silicon Valley

• Landlord covers garbage

• Tenant covers PG&E and water

• No Smoking

• Small Pets OK

• Minimum credit score 680



Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278477

