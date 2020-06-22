All apartments in San Bruno
143 Piccadilly Place

143 Piccadilly Place · (650) 931-5551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA 94066
The Crossings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit D · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Amazing remodeled, ground floor studio in San Bruno. It's just minutes from SFO Airport and Downtown SF. Close to Highways 280- 101 and 35, Public Transportation; Bart, SamTrans and CalTrain. Close to Bayhill Shopping Center, San Bruno Town Center and Shops at Tanforan; all within a 14 minute walk. Property Amenities include: Window covering, Central heat, Private deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Updated kitchen, Updated bathroom, Laundry Facilities, One Assigned Carport Space, Guest Parking, Water and Garbage included, No Smoking, No Pets. Professionally Managed, Property Amenities; Swimming Pool, Spa, Fitness Center with Sauna, Tennis Court, Club House and Community Security. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. Rent $2,500/month, $2,500 security deposit required. Total Move-in Cost : $5,000. One Year lease Required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Piccadilly Place have any available units?
143 Piccadilly Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Piccadilly Place have?
Some of 143 Piccadilly Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Piccadilly Place currently offering any rent specials?
143 Piccadilly Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Piccadilly Place pet-friendly?
No, 143 Piccadilly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 143 Piccadilly Place offer parking?
Yes, 143 Piccadilly Place does offer parking.
Does 143 Piccadilly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Piccadilly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Piccadilly Place have a pool?
Yes, 143 Piccadilly Place has a pool.
Does 143 Piccadilly Place have accessible units?
No, 143 Piccadilly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Piccadilly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Piccadilly Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Piccadilly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Piccadilly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
