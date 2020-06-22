143 Piccadilly Place

Amenities

Amazing remodeled, ground floor studio in San Bruno. It's just minutes from SFO Airport and Downtown SF. Close to Highways 280- 101 and 35, Public Transportation; Bart, SamTrans and CalTrain. Close to Bayhill Shopping Center, San Bruno Town Center and Shops at Tanforan; all within a 14 minute walk. Property Amenities include: Window covering, Central heat, Private deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Updated kitchen, Updated bathroom, Laundry Facilities, One Assigned Carport Space, Guest Parking, Water and Garbage included, No Smoking, No Pets. Professionally Managed, Property Amenities; Swimming Pool, Spa, Fitness Center with Sauna, Tennis Court, Club House and Community Security. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. Rent $2,500/month, $2,500 security deposit required. Total Move-in Cost : $5,000. One Year lease Required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.