1112 Shelter Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

[2 BD/2 BA] Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds! -JGPM - Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds: right off the freeway for the short commute to San Francisco or the Peninsula and then come home to quiet country living!



DETAILS

Ground Floor, 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath

Granite Countertops

Crown Moulding

Harwood & Marble Floors

Newly Painted

And more...



TERMS

12 Month Lease Term

Owner pays Water & Garbage

No Smoking

No Pets



READ THIS BEFORE APPLYING, ANY APPLICATION MISSING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED!



1. All applicants must view the unit prior to applying and confirm viewing to Jackson Group Property Management, Inc. Any applications received prior to showings or appointment will receive no special privilege or bearing on rental decision.

2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

4. Applicants must provide copies of last two (2) most recent bank statements.

5. Application fee must be submitted with each application, any persons over the age of 18 will need to view and apply.

6. If accepted, tenant to provide proof of renters insurance within 30 days.

7. If accepted, you will need to sign and deliver a holding deposit within 24 hours, otherwise the unit will be deemed to be still on the market.



Please ensure you submit the above information attached to the online application.



(RLNE5767848)