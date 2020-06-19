All apartments in San Bruno
Find more places like 1112 Shelter Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bruno, CA
/
1112 Shelter Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1112 Shelter Creek

1112 Shelter Creek Ln · (415) 379-9035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Bruno
See all
Crestmoor
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1112 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA 94066
Crestmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1112 Shelter Creek · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
[2 BD/2 BA] Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds! -JGPM - Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds: right off the freeway for the short commute to San Francisco or the Peninsula and then come home to quiet country living!

DETAILS
Ground Floor, 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath
Granite Countertops
Crown Moulding
Harwood & Marble Floors
Newly Painted
And more...

TERMS
12 Month Lease Term
Owner pays Water & Garbage
No Smoking
No Pets

READ THIS BEFORE APPLYING, ANY APPLICATION MISSING THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED!

1. All applicants must view the unit prior to applying and confirm viewing to Jackson Group Property Management, Inc. Any applications received prior to showings or appointment will receive no special privilege or bearing on rental decision.
2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
4. Applicants must provide copies of last two (2) most recent bank statements.
5. Application fee must be submitted with each application, any persons over the age of 18 will need to view and apply.
6. If accepted, tenant to provide proof of renters insurance within 30 days.
7. If accepted, you will need to sign and deliver a holding deposit within 24 hours, otherwise the unit will be deemed to be still on the market.

Please ensure you submit the above information attached to the online application.

(RLNE5767848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Shelter Creek have any available units?
1112 Shelter Creek has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1112 Shelter Creek have?
Some of 1112 Shelter Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Shelter Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Shelter Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Shelter Creek pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Shelter Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bruno.
Does 1112 Shelter Creek offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Shelter Creek does offer parking.
Does 1112 Shelter Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Shelter Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Shelter Creek have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Shelter Creek has a pool.
Does 1112 Shelter Creek have accessible units?
No, 1112 Shelter Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Shelter Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Shelter Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Shelter Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Shelter Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1112 Shelter Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acappella
1001 National Ave
San Bruno, CA 94066
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir
San Bruno, CA 94066
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct
San Bruno, CA 94066
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave
San Bruno, CA 94066

Similar Pages

San Bruno 2 BedroomsSan Bruno Apartments with Balcony
San Bruno Apartments with GymSan Bruno Dog Friendly Apartments
San Bruno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CA
Danville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestmoorSan Bruno Park
The Crossings

Apartments Near Colleges

Skyline CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity