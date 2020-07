Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils oven

1b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 313560



Applications will need to be completed through WRC Realty. Any other applications through third party sites will NOT be accepted. Please call our office for more info!



First Come, First Serve



1B1BR

906 Sqft Apartment

$1000 A month!!



Comes with Oven!!

Utility hook ups!!

Central Air!!



We do consider bad credit



Give us a call

909-936-8109



Will be a credit check/ background check for same day move in of $45 per person of 18 and above on lease!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/340-w.-wabash-st-san-bernardino-ca/313560

