Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway. NO ROOMMATES Please