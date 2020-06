Amenities

Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more. This unit shows like a model home and is located on the border of Loma Linda and San Bernardino. This Unit is also conveniently located near major freeways, hospitals, schools, restaurants, shops and public parks