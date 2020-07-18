8394 Mulberry Avenue

Amenities
TWO BRAND NEW KITCHENS and FULL REMODEL with 6 beds / 2 baths or can split into two units of 3 bed / 1 bath each... see below:
2.4 Acres of gated flat rectangular land!
Three options for rent:
6 bed / 2 bath house with ENTIRE PROPERTY 2.4 acres gated with two full kitchens and brand new remodel: $4500/month no utilities
Perfect for contractors and big families with lots of equipment or toys or outdoor pets.
OR
3 bed / 1 bath back unit with gated back yard (about 2 acres): $3,000/month INCLUDING water, gas, electric, and stainless appliances
OR
3 bed / 1 bath front unit with gated front yard (about 1/2 acre): $2,500/month INCLUDING water, gas, electric, and stainless appliances
Free online application then $40/person credit and background check if selected to proceed.
Please text any questions