Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:43 AM

8394 Mulberry Avenue

8394 Mulberry Avenue · (626) 965-7788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8394 Mulberry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA 92335

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

6 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
TWO BRAND NEW KITCHENS and FULL REMODEL with 6 beds / 2 baths or can split into two units of 3 bed / 1 bath each... see below:

2.4 Acres of gated flat rectangular land!

Three options for rent:

6 bed / 2 bath house with ENTIRE PROPERTY 2.4 acres gated with two full kitchens and brand new remodel: $4500/month no utilities

Perfect for contractors and big families with lots of equipment or toys or outdoor pets.

OR

3 bed / 1 bath back unit with gated back yard (about 2 acres): $3,000/month INCLUDING water, gas, electric, and stainless appliances

OR

3 bed / 1 bath front unit with gated front yard (about 1/2 acre): $2,500/month INCLUDING water, gas, electric, and stainless appliances

Free online application then $40/person credit and background check if selected to proceed.

Please text any questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8394 Mulberry Avenue have any available units?
8394 Mulberry Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8394 Mulberry Avenue have?
Some of 8394 Mulberry Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8394 Mulberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8394 Mulberry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8394 Mulberry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8394 Mulberry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8394 Mulberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8394 Mulberry Avenue offers parking.
Does 8394 Mulberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8394 Mulberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8394 Mulberry Avenue have a pool?
No, 8394 Mulberry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8394 Mulberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8394 Mulberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8394 Mulberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8394 Mulberry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8394 Mulberry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8394 Mulberry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
