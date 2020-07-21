8393 Cherry Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Community Amenities:

Hablamos Español!

Brand NEW Units

3 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms

2 Car Attached Garage

Common Area with Bench Style Seating

Gated Complex

HVAC in every Unit

Laundry onsite

Stainless Steel BBQ's

Wide Screen Outdoor TV in Common Area



Community Description:

Residences designed to make the everyday extraordinary! Brand NEW units (move-in ready by October 1, 2019) located minutes from downtown Fontana, Casa Bella is a 38 unit, two-story, condo-style, gated, apartment complex with modern amenities. Each unit has 1,100 square feet of livable space and is equipped three (3) bedrooms, two (2) full bathrooms, 500 square foot two (2) car attached garage and HVAC unit. There is a common area which includes stainless steel BBQ's, bench seating and an outdoor wide-screen TV for enjoying sporting events and/or movie night. Laundry facility onsite. The City of Fontana was founded in 1913 and it's the perfect place for families and working professionals to move to. The weather and the overall environment is great. There are so many places to go to and is basically situated in the middle of everything that Southern California has to offer. There's the beaches, the amusement parks, restaurants . . . everything from Palm Springs to Los Angeles is less than an hour drive away.