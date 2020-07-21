All apartments in San Bernardino County
8393 Cherry Avenue

8393 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8393 Cherry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA 92335

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Community Amenities:
Hablamos Español!
Brand NEW Units
3 Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
2 Car Attached Garage
Common Area with Bench Style Seating
Gated Complex
HVAC in every Unit
Laundry onsite
Stainless Steel BBQ's
Wide Screen Outdoor TV in Common Area

Community Description:
Residences designed to make the everyday extraordinary! Brand NEW units (move-in ready by October 1, 2019) located minutes from downtown Fontana, Casa Bella is a 38 unit, two-story, condo-style, gated, apartment complex with modern amenities. Each unit has 1,100 square feet of livable space and is equipped three (3) bedrooms, two (2) full bathrooms, 500 square foot two (2) car attached garage and HVAC unit. There is a common area which includes stainless steel BBQ's, bench seating and an outdoor wide-screen TV for enjoying sporting events and/or movie night. Laundry facility onsite. The City of Fontana was founded in 1913 and it's the perfect place for families and working professionals to move to. The weather and the overall environment is great. There are so many places to go to and is basically situated in the middle of everything that Southern California has to offer. There's the beaches, the amusement parks, restaurants . . . everything from Palm Springs to Los Angeles is less than an hour drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8393 Cherry Avenue have any available units?
8393 Cherry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 8393 Cherry Avenue have?
Some of 8393 Cherry Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8393 Cherry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8393 Cherry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8393 Cherry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8393 Cherry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 8393 Cherry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8393 Cherry Avenue offers parking.
Does 8393 Cherry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8393 Cherry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8393 Cherry Avenue have a pool?
No, 8393 Cherry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8393 Cherry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8393 Cherry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8393 Cherry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8393 Cherry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8393 Cherry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8393 Cherry Avenue has units with air conditioning.
