Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Modernized in Desert Heights - 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, 890 Sq. Ft. on 5 Acre Lot, ALL ELECTRIC, Open Floor Plan, New Electrical & Plumbing, New Hardwood & Tile Floors, Recessed Lighting, Dual Pane Windows, New Kitchen Cabinets, Stone Countertops, All New Appliances Including Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer & Dryer, New Bathroom, New Swamp Cooler, New Wall Heater, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Call (760) 365-0800 or email info@sheric.net for appt.



(RLNE4973045)