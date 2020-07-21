Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
37590 MULBERRY ROAD
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
37590 MULBERRY ROAD
37590 Mulberry Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
37590 Mulberry Road, San Bernardino County, CA 92347
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Located in Hinkley - Located in Hinkley - No Utilities Paid - 2 Car Garage - W/D Hookups -Fenced Yard - Max 4 People Allowed
(RLNE2024527)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37590 MULBERRY ROAD have any available units?
37590 MULBERRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Bernardino County, CA
.
Is 37590 MULBERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
37590 MULBERRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37590 MULBERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 37590 MULBERRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County
.
Does 37590 MULBERRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 37590 MULBERRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 37590 MULBERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37590 MULBERRY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37590 MULBERRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 37590 MULBERRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 37590 MULBERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 37590 MULBERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 37590 MULBERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 37590 MULBERRY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37590 MULBERRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 37590 MULBERRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
