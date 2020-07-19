All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like 27878 CHURCH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
27878 CHURCH ST
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

27878 CHURCH ST

27878 Church Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27878 Church Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA 92311

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House Located in Barstow Heights! - Fireplace - Microwave - Stove - Dishwasher - 2 Car Garage - Large Fenced Back Yard - Covered Patio - Located in Barstow
Heights - Deposit is Based on Credit & Rental History

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4589443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27878 CHURCH ST have any available units?
27878 CHURCH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 27878 CHURCH ST have?
Some of 27878 CHURCH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27878 CHURCH ST currently offering any rent specials?
27878 CHURCH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27878 CHURCH ST pet-friendly?
No, 27878 CHURCH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 27878 CHURCH ST offer parking?
Yes, 27878 CHURCH ST offers parking.
Does 27878 CHURCH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27878 CHURCH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27878 CHURCH ST have a pool?
No, 27878 CHURCH ST does not have a pool.
Does 27878 CHURCH ST have accessible units?
No, 27878 CHURCH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 27878 CHURCH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27878 CHURCH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 27878 CHURCH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 27878 CHURCH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upland Village Green
1420 Chaffee St
Upland, CA 91786
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr
Colton, CA 92324
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St
San Bernardino, CA 92410
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave
Upland, CA 91786
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd.
Redlands, CA 92374

Similar Pages

San Bernardino County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAEnterprise, NVTustin, CAUpland, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CANorco, CAEastvale, CAMontclair, CAGlendora, CALa Verne, CADiamond Bar, CA
Claremont, CAYorba Linda, CAPomona, CASan Dimas, CARidgecrest, CACalifornia City, CABrea, CABoulder City, NVLaughlin, NVBullhead City, AZYucca Valley, CAJoshua Tree, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine