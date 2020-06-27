20532 South Almaden Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning media room

Cozy Downtown Condo With All Modern Amenities

Been remodeled to include Central Air/Heat.

10 min walk to San Jose Convention.

5 min drive to SAP Center

Close to all downtown attractions and major entertainment venues such as Tech museum, Center for Performing Arts, Montgomery theater, PFChangs, Mortons Steakhouse, etc...



Within 10 mins youd reach the San Jose Airport, the Santana Row where upscale shopping and entertainment venues are located, the Valley Fair Shipping Center, the largest in the area.

The condo features 3 bedrooms with 2 queen beds 1 full and 3 twins(bedding arrgement can be change to fit custom needs) and a sofa-bed in the living room. These beds have been fitted with new memory foam mattress to make your sleep as comfortable as possible.

There are two full bathrooms and laundry inside the condo.



The condo is in a vintage building that has been completely remodeled with crown moldings and baseboards, designer colors and tasteful arts and paintings.



There are two private parking spaces assigned for this condo.