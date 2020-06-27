All apartments in San Bernardino County
Find more places like 20532 South Almaden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Bernardino County, CA
/
20532 South Almaden Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:18 AM

20532 South Almaden Avenue

20532 South Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20532 South Road, San Bernardino County, CA 92277

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Cozy Downtown Condo With All Modern Amenities
Been remodeled to include Central Air/Heat.
10 min walk to San Jose Convention.
5 min drive to SAP Center
Close to all downtown attractions and major entertainment venues such as Tech museum, Center for Performing Arts, Montgomery theater, PFChangs, Mortons Steakhouse, etc...

Within 10 mins youd reach the San Jose Airport, the Santana Row where upscale shopping and entertainment venues are located, the Valley Fair Shipping Center, the largest in the area.
The condo features 3 bedrooms with 2 queen beds 1 full and 3 twins(bedding arrgement can be change to fit custom needs) and a sofa-bed in the living room. These beds have been fitted with new memory foam mattress to make your sleep as comfortable as possible.
There are two full bathrooms and laundry inside the condo.

The condo is in a vintage building that has been completely remodeled with crown moldings and baseboards, designer colors and tasteful arts and paintings.

There are two private parking spaces assigned for this condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20532 South Almaden Avenue have any available units?
20532 South Almaden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Bernardino County, CA.
What amenities does 20532 South Almaden Avenue have?
Some of 20532 South Almaden Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20532 South Almaden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20532 South Almaden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20532 South Almaden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20532 South Almaden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Bernardino County.
Does 20532 South Almaden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20532 South Almaden Avenue offers parking.
Does 20532 South Almaden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20532 South Almaden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20532 South Almaden Avenue have a pool?
No, 20532 South Almaden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20532 South Almaden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20532 South Almaden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20532 South Almaden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20532 South Almaden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20532 South Almaden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20532 South Almaden Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Sycamore Park Apartments
1221 N Vineyard Ave
Ontario, CA 91764
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St
Ontario, CA 91761
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St
Montclair, CA 91763
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd.
Redlands, CA 92374

Similar Pages

San Bernardino County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CAEnterprise, NVTustin, CAUpland, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CANorco, CAEastvale, CAMontclair, CAGlendora, CALa Verne, CADiamond Bar, CA
Claremont, CAYorba Linda, CAPomona, CASan Dimas, CARidgecrest, CACalifornia City, CABrea, CABoulder City, NVLaughlin, NVBullhead City, AZYucca Valley, CAJoshua Tree, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine