Salinas, CA
229 Maple Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

229 Maple Street

229 Maple Street · (831) 757-1208 ext. 9
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 Maple Street, Salinas, CA 93901
Downtown Salinas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 Maple Street · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Historic 2 Bedroom Home with a den - This home is full of charm and I guarantee you will fall in love with it. When walking into the home you will find yourself in the first living room/dining room, walk through the french doors to the second living room with an abundance of lighting from the windows. Have the luxury of an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, granite sink, and stainless steel appliances. There is 2 bedrooms and a den that could be used for an office, closet, or another bedroom. The stunning updated bathroom has an over-sized vanity with many places to store things, tile flooring, and tiled shower. Enjoy the backyard that has a brand new deck, luscious grass, and a fire-pit. Need more placed to store your belongings? You can use the unfinished basement! The home also has a 2 car garage, water softening systems, security cameras, and comes with a gardener/landscaper.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Maple Street have any available units?
229 Maple Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salinas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salinas Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Maple Street have?
Some of 229 Maple Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salinas.
Does 229 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 229 Maple Street does offer parking.
Does 229 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 229 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 229 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
