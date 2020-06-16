229 Maple Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Historic 2 Bedroom Home with a den - This home is full of charm and I guarantee you will fall in love with it. When walking into the home you will find yourself in the first living room/dining room, walk through the french doors to the second living room with an abundance of lighting from the windows. Have the luxury of an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, granite sink, and stainless steel appliances. There is 2 bedrooms and a den that could be used for an office, closet, or another bedroom. The stunning updated bathroom has an over-sized vanity with many places to store things, tile flooring, and tiled shower. Enjoy the backyard that has a brand new deck, luscious grass, and a fire-pit. Need more placed to store your belongings? You can use the unfinished basement! The home also has a 2 car garage, water softening systems, security cameras, and comes with a gardener/landscaper.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5505498)